Dolly Parton announces return to Las Vegas this December – for six nights only –and fans can’t wait

Dolly Parton is set to return to the stage with a limited Las Vegas residency in December (2025).

The residency, entitled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, will feature six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, blending Dolly classics with music from her 2024 album Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement” – Dolly Parton

In a statement, Dolly said: “To say I’m excited would be an understatement, I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

Announced yesterday, the country singer, known for her classic hits ‘Jolene’, ‘9 to 5’ and ‘I Will Always Love You’, will perform on 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13 December.

Fans were quick to flood her Instagram comment section, with many comparing the ticket scramble to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – currently the highest-grossing tour in history.

One said: “This was definitely Eras Tour level anxiety and madness! #worthit”.

“And who is Taylor Swift??? Hello Dolly!!” another added.

Still, some fans were left disappointed by the limited run, with several asking for more shows. “Miss Dolly, please add more shows!” said one. “You sold out in one hour like the queen you are!”

Another begged: “DOLLY PLEASE!!! We need more dates”.

This marks her first extended run in Vegas since 1993. She last hit the road for the 2016 Pure & Simple tour.

In addition to her return to the stage, Dolly will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The trophy will be presented at the 2025 Governors Awards in recognition of her philanthropic work.