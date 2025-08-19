Fans respond as Doechii cancels gigs at three festivals with just days to go

Doechii fans are wishing the star well after she cancelled gigs at three upcoming festivals, for reasons that have not been disclosed.

The US rapper was scheduled to take the stage at All Points East in London on Saturday (23 August), as well as Forwards Bristol on Sunday (24 August) and Paris’s Rock en Seine on Thursday (21 August). Organisers confirmed today that she is unable to perform at any of the three events.

In a statement on Instagram, All Points East wrote: “Unfortunately, Doechii will no longer be able to perform at All Points East on Saturday August 23. We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii to All Points East in the future.

“I just fell to my knees in M&S” – Doechii fan on her All Points East withdrawal

“We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day.”

Fans flooded the comments to share their disappointment, with one writing: “I just fell to my knees in M&S.” Another fumed, “I am so upset,” while a third asked whether a replacement would be announced.

The All Points East account replied: “We are working very hard to see who might be able to perform in the slot vacated by Doechii at short notice, given the complex logistics required to advance a suitable show at a similar scale. We will update via our general comms as soon as we have any news.”

One of 2025’s breakthrough stars

Organisers of Forwards Bristol also confirmed her withdrawal, writing: “We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows.”

In a statement translated to English, Rock en Seine announced on their Instagram grid too: “We regret to inform you that Doechii will not be able to perform at Rock en Seine this Thursday, August 21st. She’s an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible.”

Doechii, real name Jaylah Hickmon, is signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, the label behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Her Grammy-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal delivered hits including ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Denial Is a River,’ cementing her as one of 2025’s breakthrough stars.