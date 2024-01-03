The BBC responds to complaints about Doctor Who trans representation

The BBC has defended Yasmin Finney’s trans character in the 60th-anniversary specials of Doctor Who.

The Heartstopper star appeared in ‘The Star Beast’ in November as part of the special series. The trans actress starred as Rose Noble, the young trans child of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

It was previously reported that the BBC had received 144 complaints following the broadcast. As per Deadline some viewers reportedly found Finney’s character “anti-male” while others argued it was “inappropriate.”

Rose’s transness was addressed in the show as was the subject of pronouns with Deadline reporting the show was watched by 7.6 million people.

Responding on Tuesday (2 January) the BBC gave their position on the matter. “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in,” the broadcaster wrote. It added: “We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

The broadcaster has also heard from people wanting more trans representation in the show.

Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T. Davies, has made his position on the show’s inclusivity very clear in the past. Speaking before the 60th-anniversary series aired, Davies wished the series’ anti-trans viewers “good luck to you in your lonely lives.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK later the writer said including Finney made the Doctor Who universe “wider and richer and deeper and better.”

A trailer for the upcoming series of Doctor Who starring Ncuti Gatwa was released following the Christmas Day special and showed fans that Rose Noble would be returning.

Doctor Who is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now.