Doctor Who: Russell T Davies issues clear response to anti-trans viewers

Screenwriter Russell T Davies has told anyone with anti-trans views “good luck in your lonely lives” days before his new Doctor Who episodes begin airing on BBC.

Russell brought the sci-fi series back to the attention of millions when Doctor Who was revived in 2005.

Now, after over a decade away from generating the adventures of the Timelord, he’s back at the helm.

An upcoming trilogy of Doctor Who specials starts later this month, with first instalment The Star Beast set airing on 25 November.

One person who will be a big part of the episodes is Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney, who will be playing the character of Rose.

And when asked about the inclusion of a trans character and actor, the show runner made very clear how important it is for the industry as a whole.

“It’s something that’s not just a Doctor Who thing for me,” he explained at a recent press screening event.

Yasmin Finney stars in new episodes of Doctor Who as Rose (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

“It’s something I and a lot of other writers are keen to do – to be progressive, to reflect more of society.

He added that casting Yasmin “was like a light came down from heaven and there she was – before Heartstopper actually. It was just so powerfully meant to be.”

The beloved showrunner went on to address any potential backlash against the show’s “progressive” casting when it comes to the new episodes and specials that will appear on our screens imminently.

Continuing in his praise for Finney, he said the rising star does “the most amazing job and it’s an actual privilege to work with her and get her on screen.”

He added pointedly that he knew there were some people ‘full of absolute hate, and venom, and destruction and violence who would like to see that sort of thing wiped off the screen entirely.”

“And shame on you, and good luck to you in your lonely lives,” he said, to thunderous applause.

Finney shared her excitement about the part at the Attitude Pride Awards 2022, in association with Magnum.

The actress said: “All I’m going to say is it’s a really heartfelt thing and the character I get to play is like Elle in the sense of she’s finding her feet.

She is younger than Elle. Rose is still finding her feet in terms of her identity. And the storyline is so fluid and beautiful.”

The Star Beast will air on BBC One and will be made available on the BBC iPlayer on 25 November, 2023.