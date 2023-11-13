Doctor Who confirms exclusive Children in Need sketch featuring ‘mysterious new character’

Doctor Who is set to return to our screens sooner than first thought when a Children in Need sketch airs on Friday (17 November).

Fans of the beloved sci-fi show are eagerly awaiting the three specials which will air later this month, to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

But in the meantime, there’s more to come from the Whoniverse, as an exclusive new scene will air later this week.

David Tennant will star as “the Fourteenth Doctor on his first adventure” who will come face to face with “a mysterious new character”.

The unknown figure will be played by actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

It is then that the Doctor uncovers “an age old mystery” set to involve “one of the his oldest foes…”

Mawaan Rizwan will feature as ‘a mysterious new character’ (Image: BBC/Bad Wolf)

Ahead of the special exclusive scenes, Tennant said: “Every year that I was on Doctor Who we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year.

Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give viewers this little extra treat.”

Meanwhile, Rizwan said: “It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “Doctor Who has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause.”

The series makes its full return just over a week later, with Tennant back alongside Catherine Tate, reprising her role as Donna Noble.

The two will reunite in ‘The Star Beast’, the first of the three-episode 60th-anniversary series on 25 November. That will be followed by ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ on 2 December and ‘The Giggle’ on 9 December.

Joining Tennant and Tate will be Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney, Miriam Margolyes, Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, Ruth Madeley, and Jemma Redgrave.

Neil Patrick Harris will star as the terrifying Toymaker, who. looks set to cause all sorts of mayhem for The Doctor.

The series will lead up to a special festive airing when Ncuti Gatwa will take over the Tardis.