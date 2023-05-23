Diana Ross announces ‘once in a lifetime’ UK tour dates at Royal Albert Hall

Diana Ross will be doing not one, but two, UK dates at the Royal Albert Hall later on in 2023.

The 79-year-old has confirmed the gigs as part of her The Music Legacy Tour. She’s set to dazzle audiences with all her greatest hits.

Fans can try and get their hands on tickets to see her at the classic London venue for 14 and 15 October, 2023.

It’s promised Diana will showcase chart toppers from her decorated solo career catalogue as well as from her time as lead singer of The Supremes.

The news comes after the legendary singer completed a record-breaking, world tour last year.

Her highly-anticipated performance in Glastonbury drew the largest assembled audience in the history of the festival.

Not only that, but it also pulled in the the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast, which is pretty impressive.

She will kick off the upcoming tour by playing a string of dates across the US before two special concerts in London.

The tour’s press release tells fans to: “Make this once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show!”

The Motown queen will play tracks including ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’, ‘Upside Down’, ‘I’m Coming Out’, ‘Reach Out and Touch’ and ‘Endless Love’.

She released her 25th solo studio album Thank You in 2021, which was her first in 15 years.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 26 May, at 10am, available via Ticketmaster and dianaross.com