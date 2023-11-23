David Tennant ‘hugely pleased’ about raising money from trans Tardis badge

Doctor Who star, David Tennant, has reacted to helping raise thousands of pounds for charity by wearing a Tardis badge displaying the trans flag colours.

In two recent TV appearances Tennant, who returns as the Doctor this weekend, wore the badge as a display of allyship. He wore it first on The Last Leg on Friday 17 November and then again on The One Show on Mondy 20 November.

The creator of the badge, Dr Jamie Gallagher, said on Monday that as of then £18,000 had been raised after people had bought it having seen the actor wear the badge.

The money has gone to the Albert Kennedy Trust, which supports LGBTQ+ young people.

This morning I sent £4,000 to @aktcharity because of this. That’s £18,129 in total. Thank you beautiful humans. That will make a huge difference to LGBTQ+ people living with homelessness this winter ❤️



(I am working to fulfil orders as quickly as I can. Have added Ace & NB too.) https://t.co/yDer4jUV1x — Dr Jamie Gallagher (@JamieBGall) November 20, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the red carpet at the 2023 Rolling Stone UK Award, in collaboration with Rémy Martin, Tennant said “That’s amazing!” when told about how much had been raised.

“That’s really to do with a guy that makes it,” he continued. “I can’t take any credit for that. It’s just something that I think is rather lovely and important and suits what Doctor Who‘s all about. So, the fact that relevant charities are benefiting from is something I am hugely pleased about, but I can’t take any of the credit for it.”

Responding to Tennant’s comments Dr Gallagher said: “He is so lovely about it. I’m over the moon that he loves it so much.”

David Tennant, a constant LGBTQ+ ally, returns as the Doctor on Saturday for the first of three episodes.

Doctor Who airs on Saturday 15 November at 6:30pm on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.