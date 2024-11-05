David Tennant defended as JK Rowling takes aim in tweet after Kemi Badenoch’s Conservative win

JK Rowling is at the centre of a new social media storm after making a comment about Doctor Who actor David Tennant following Kemi Badenoch‘s recent election as the leader of the Conservative Party.

A tweet from Rowling sent to her 14.2 million followers on X has triggered widespread backlash and reignited debates over her controversial views on transgender rights.

The author posted: “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time,” in response to Badenoch’s victory. This remark referenced Tennant’s vocal criticism of Badenoch earlier this year during his acceptance speech for a British LGBT Award, where he suggested he wished Badenoch would “shut up,” criticising her stance on trans rights.

Badenoch, the MP for North West Essex, has drawn significant attention for her push to include the protection of single-sex spaces under the Equality Act, that many believe could restrict transgender rights in the UK.

Responding to Tennant’s comments, Badenoch previously stated, “I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.”

“You’re such a bitter woman. Go and have some fun with your billions”

Rowling’s tweet provoked a strong reaction from users who defended Tennant, a long-standing ally of the LGBT community and a beloved figure known for his roles in Doctor Who and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

“As if David Tennant gives a toss about what Badenoch or indeed you think. He’s too busy being a national treasure and award winning actor,” use MsEvieChops wrote.

“You’re such a bitter woman. Go and have some fun with your billions ffs,” added MarkMaguireX.

Fans also highlighted Tennant’s continued support for trans rights, pointing out his unapologetic advocacy both on and off stage. In November 2023, his wife, Georgia Tennant, revealed in an Instagram post that their child identifies with non-binary pronouns, reinforcing the couple’s public support for gender inclusivity.

The actor also urged people “to banish the noise and banish the hate” against transgender people, speaking to Attitude at last year’s Rolling Stone UK Awards.

Rowling has faced criticism for years over comments many perceive as transphobic, dating back to the late 2010s. Despite this, she frames her stance as a defence of women’s rights.