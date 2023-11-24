David Tennant calls on people to ‘banish the hate’ against trans people

David Tennant has called for everyone to “banish the noise and banish the hate” against the trans and LGBTQ+ community.

The Doctor Who actor has proven himself a passionate LGBTQ+ ally and advocate again and again. And he did do once more at the Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday (23 November) night.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude on the red carpet, Tennant, who collected the TV Award on behalf of Doctor Who, spoke of why his allyship was important.

“Especially if we’re celebrating a show like Doctor Who, the Doctor has always supported the other, the unusual, the disenfranchised. That’s what that show’s about.

“It’s about someone who travels the universe in a wooden box distributing kindness, and understanding, and standing up for those who aren’t stood up for by other people and fighting the good fight.”

“We just need to banish the noise and banish the hate” – David Tennant

He then continued by saying the Doctor is someone who “understands that all living things deserve respect and that’s the message of the show.” This, he went on to say, was something humanity should take away from the show.

He also said “certain arguments” are amplified by sections of the media “which make it often feel like perhaps there’s a bigger fight.”

Tennant then maintained his belief that “most people are decent, honest, understanding people who just want to live together harmoniously.” He closed: “We just need to banish the noise and banish the hate.”

The Doctor Who star also told Attitude he was “really pleased” to have helped raise thousands for LGBTQ+ charity. He’s recently been seen wearing a trans Tardis badge inspiring others to buy the badge.

Tennant returns as the Doctor this Saturday for the first of three episodes, as well as Catherine Tate as Donna.

Doctor Who airs on Saturday 15 November at 6:30pm on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.