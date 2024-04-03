David Hoyle: Legendary artist brings retrospective to Manchester

Artist, performer, singer, comedian and just about everything else David Hoyle will be bringing a retrospective of his work spanning five decades to Manchester this month at Aviva Studios, home of Factory International.

Named David Hoyle: Please Feel Free to Ignore My Work, the free to attend three-week takeover will see an expansive body of Hoyle’s work brought together for the first time ever, as well as ticketed events (including a “chaotic” live variety show).

The multi-talented Hoyle has been a fixture on the LGBTQ+ arts scene since the 1980s, known for his avant-garde “anti-drag” character The Divine David, which took him from the fringes to starring in his own Channel 4 shows. Hoyle is also a legend of queer cabaret, with stars including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson citing his artistry as an inspiration.

Movies, paintings, performances and more

Tracing his career from the ’80s to the present day, the stunning residency is set to showcase the key themes that run through Hoyle’s artistry: gender, mental health, AIDS, revolution, decadence and the effects of capitalism.

As well as a free exhibition of his works to be enjoyed at leisure, Aviva Studios will also be hosting a series of fabulous events with Hoyle. These include the live painting of a canvas, a Q&A taking a look at his long film and TV career, and a variety show described as his “most ambitious Manchester gig ever.”

David Hoyle: Please Feel Free to Ignore My Work programme

Wednesday 10 April – The Grand Opening (Free)

David Hoyle will be opening his residency on Wednesday 10 April (Image: Lee Baxter/Commissioned and produced by Factory International)

David Hoyle opens a dazzling showcase of his work. Click here for more info.

Saturday 13 April – An Artist at Work (Free)

Now’s your chance to see the fabulous David Hoyle create a work of art before your very eyes (Image: Lee Baxter/Commissioned and produced by Factory International)

Witness David Hoyle paint a large canvas outdoors in the Undercroft at Aviva Studios. Click here for more info.

Wednesday 17 April – No Ordinary Pub Quiz (Sold out!)

David Hoyle will be throwing a pub quiz like no other (Image: Lee Baxter/Commissioned and produced by Factory International)

David Hoyle goes back to his roots for one night only with a radically alternative pub quiz. See here for more info.

Saturday 20 April – On Screen & In Conversation (Free)

David Hoyle will be taking us on a journey of his sparkling screen career (Image: Lee Baxter/Commissioned and produced by Factory International)

David Hoyle looks back at his long film and TV career through on-screen highlights and a live Q&A. Click here for more info.

Saturday 27 April – David Hoyle: Still Got It…!? (Tickets available now)

Be prepared for an evening of fabulously camp chaos with David Hoyle’s biggest Manchester gig ever (Image: Lee Baxter/Commissioned and produced by Factory International)

The artist’s biggest, most ambitious Manchester gig ever. A Saturday night variety show like no other, David will be joined by a pack of titillating talent from the worlds of burlesque, music, drag, film, circus and cabaret. Grab tickets here.