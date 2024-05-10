Dannii Minogue relives duet with sister Kylie Minogue and talks new music: ‘I love surprises’

Dannii Minogue has shared some insider info on her legendary performance with sister Kylie Minogue at Sydney WorldPride last year, calling the experience “mind-blowing”.

Talking to Attitude to mark the release of new BBC dating show I Kissed a Girl, the Australian musician and TV personality shared what it was like to appear on the 2023 WorldPride stage in front of an audience of around 20,000 people.

“To set the scene, this was the first time I’d really been around a big audience of people since COVID. I was homeschooling and stuck at home, so flying up to Syndney, walking out on stage and seeing this sea of people … was mind-blowing,” she told us.

“But also for it to be WorldPride and for me to be there with my sister to see the love bomb that was exploding and the celebration … it was so emotional.”

“Kylie could see me down through the floor as she walks past the audience, who have no idea this is coming”

“I had to run under the stage in long boots and a dress and get on this rising lift, so I was going to come up behind these dancers who were shielding me. Kylie could see me down through the floor as she walks past the audience, who have no idea this is coming. And I love a surprise. If you know me, you know I love surprises.

“I just kept thinking for sure the audience can see me as I’m coming up. I had to watch it back so many times for that moment where the dancers just pull apart and it literally looks like I’ve appeared out of nowhere.

“There’s just so many great things about this [performance] that we didn’t even realise until we saw the footage that people had taken from the audience. It was visually so much, and emotionally, for me to take in. I was on a high for ages. I think I still am.”

Dannii Minogue on ‘Get Into You’

The Aussie singer also took a trip down memory lane visiting 1993’s ‘Get Into You’.

“This is when I still wore crop tops. Those days are over – for me, not for everyone else,” she says with a laugh.

“I love a big dance routine. And a friend of mine, Kirsten Leigh Pratt, she styled this for me and we had a lot of fun. And it’s kind of a bit sassy, a bit out there for me. It was a very different musical direction.

“I think the most fun thing was casting all the dancers. I used to love going to Pineapple Studios back in the day, and all the dancers would show up for the casting, and that was really fun.”

Dannii on ‘Thinking ‘Bout Us’ and possible new music

Dannii’s latest music release is Thinking ‘Bout Us, launched earlier this year. Talking about the video, Dannii said: “It was shot in my home town of Melbourne, where I shot my first ever video a million years ago. But the craziest thing is I found the necklace that I wore in my first ever video for ‘Love and Kisses’ and I wanted to wear it in this video because it’s beyond my wildest dreams that I’d still be making music now and loving it and enjoying it as much as I do, so I wanted to have that necklace in the video with me.

“I kind of threw in a whole lot of little clues that come from other videos and other songs. I thought, this is for my fans that have followed me for all of that time to try and see some of those things. I think there’s 13 in there. Nobody has got them all yet!”

Anyone hoping for new Dannii Minogue music is also in for a treat. Speaking on the One Show last week, Ms Minogue revealed she “did go in the studio just before I left Australia.”

Sharing a tid-bit of an upcoming musical project, she shared: “I love samples and mash-ups and I’ve done a lot of that over the years. There’s a sample we’re trying to push through and make all the rights checks and balances, so I can’t say.”

I Kissed a Girl is available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer.