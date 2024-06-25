Luca Guadagnino has teased the “numerous” and “scandalous” gay sex scenes in upcoming film Queer, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

The feted director is certainly familiar with the subject, having made his mark on popular culture with the Timothée Chalamet’s famous peach scene in the Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name.

He once again made headlines with his representation of queer sexuality in this year’s Challengers, starring Zendaya and Josh O’Connor.

“My most personal film” – Luca Guadagnino on Queer

Speaking to Italian outlet Cinecitta News this week, 52-year-old Guadagnino promised Queer will be his “most personal film” yet.

Queer is based on William S Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical 1953 novel, following US expatriates in 1950s Latin America. It follows William Lee, a man who becomes obsessed with a recently discharged American Navy serviceman in Mexico City.

Guadagnino continued: “It’s a homage to [Michael] Powell and [Emeric] Pressburger. I’ve seen [their co-directed film] The Red Shoes at least 50 times and I think they’d appreciate the sex scenes of Queer, which are numerous and quite scandalous.”

He added: “I am passionate about observing the bodies in space, the details of a nape of a neck. When I choose my actors, I don’t care that they are good at acting, I look for a three-dimensionality that can be captured with the camera.”

Guadagnino, who is gay, is also known for directing critically-acclaimed films such as A Bigger Splash and Bones and All.

Starkey is known for roles in Netflix series Outer Banks, and films such as Love, Simon and Hellraiser, while Craig is of course known for the James Bond franchise as well as films like Knives Out and Logan Lucky.

Queer, also starring Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman and Henry Zaga, is expected to premiere in late 2024. We can’t wait!

H/t: PN.