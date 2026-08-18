Cynthia Erivo teases another appearance at Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour in London: ‘I’ll be back’

Cynthia Erivo took to social media following her performance with Ariana Grande at London’s The O2 Arena on 16 August, teasing her return.

Grande surprised fans over the weekend by bringing out her Wicked co-star Erivo to perform three songs together at her Eternal Sunshine tour.

In a crowd-pleasing set, the duo launched into a rendition of ‘For Good’, followed by a medley of ‘Get Happy’ and ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’.

Cynthia Erivo calls Ariana Grande her “favourite person to sing with”

Following her set, Erivo commemorated the moment on social media, writing to her Instagram Story: “Ari, my sweet sister, my favourite person to sing with.”

She thanked Grande for sharing the stage with her, duetting on songs “that represent such a massive part of our lives”.

“This is what we do it for, for the love of the work and for all of the fans. I missed this. We missed this. And I wish I had more words, but to put it simply, I will never forget this night. Like a handprint on my heart,” she continued.

Erivo teases second Eternal Sunshine tour performance

“Her heart and soul is on that stage, and it was a pleasure to be in the room to watch it all unfold last night,” penned Erivo, before adding: “I’ll be back.”

Attitude gave the night five stars in their review, dubbing the shared moment between the co-stars “the true highlight of the evening”.

Grande’s next London gig is scheduled for 19 August, as part of her 10-night residency, concluding 1 September 2026.

Grande’s remaining O2 London dates: