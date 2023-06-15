Pride with Attitude: LGBTQ+ stars head digital celebration of love

With Pride season officially in full swing, it’s time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and make our voices heard.

This year, Attitude launches its brand-new Pride with Attitude digital festival. This will be an exciting host of videos featuring exclusive appearances from some of the world’s biggest queer names.

With three amazing series in store, we’ll be hearing from LGBTQ+ stars and allies. This includes Michelle Visage, Gottmik, Riyadh Khalaf, Gigi Gorgeous, and more.

Each video will help support the Attitude Magazine Foundation (AMF) for LGBTQ+ causes. In the past, the AMF has helped benefit Switchboard LGBT+, Stonewall UK, Mermaids, LGBT Youth Scotland, Kaleidoscope Trust, The Food Chain, Elton John AIDS Foundation, Curly’s Legacy, AKT, Black Trans Foundation and more.

To donate £3, £5, £10 or £20 to the AMF, text PWA3, PWA5, PWA10 or PWA20 to 70580. You can also click here to donate to the AMF online.

Curious about what’s in store for Pride with Attitude? Keep reading to discover which of our beloved queer icons will be joining us to embrace the Pride spirit this year.

Gigi Gorgeous is one of the stars of the Pride with Attitude Glam Squad, sponsored by Superdrug series (Image design: Alex Hambis)

We take a trip down glam-memory lane with four friends of Attitude, as we confront them with landmark moments in their glamour journeys after trawling their social media archives.

Going through their most iconic beauty moments – or faux pas – are Michelle Visage, Gottmik, Gigi Gorgeous, and The Plastic Boy.

Join us from Friday 16 June as the fabulous four toot or boot some of their most memorable looks.

Gemma Mason, Head of Marketing at Superdrug, comments: “We’re excited to be continuing our partnership with Attitude for their Pride with Attitude event this year.

“Superdrug remain committed to our LGBTQIA+ customers and colleagues and we’re looking forward to sharing our plans with Attitude’s audience for our instore ‘Celebrate the Pride in You’ event with partners Unilever and others, whilst raising funds for Switchboard and other charities working with the community.”

Fitness guru Connor Minney will be starring in the Pride Inside sponsored by Gymshark series (Image design: Alex Hambis)

Look good, feel good, right? Gym-fit, sixpack, tanned and toned – we all see it, want it, want to be it. But while it’s great to celebrate the body beautiful, it’s as important that we love ourselves from the inside out.

Three fitness fans take us on their journey of physical and mental wellbeing, while describing what ‘being tough’ means to them.

Sharing their stories from London’s GRNDHOUSE studio are fitness entrepreneur Connor Minney, professional athlete Michael Gunning, and Drag Race UK star Crystal.

Check out the first video from Monday 26 June.

And yes: all three will be wearing clingy workout gear – not that that’s important, of course.

Stephen K. Amos will share his journey with My Pride, empowered by Bentley (Image design: Alex Hambis)

The journeys we take as LGBTQ+ people can take us on many different routes. Some are smooth, some are rough, but all are worth it.

Sharing their stories on the route to their place in the community are four kindred queer people. Comedian Stephen K. Amos, Drag Race UK star Cheddar Gorgeous and Irish broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf join Bentley’s Emma Perriman-Rabone.

Join us among the backdrop of Bentley’s breathtaking collection of heritage vehicles at its carbon-neutral HQ from Wednesday 28 June. Together, we’ll discover how over more than 50 years of Pride, we’ve earned the rights we enjoy today.

Pride with Attitude runs from 16 June and into July across our website and socials. You can check out the videos on our YouTube , Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.