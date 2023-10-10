Cowbois: 12 images from inside rehearsals for queer cowboy play
The play is "a love letter to the real-life trans masculine people in history whose stories have been ignored or erased"
Ahead of its debut this weekend, Attitude has been given a look inside the rehearsals for the new queer cowboy drama, Cowbois.
A synopsis for the show reads: “In a sleepy town in the Wild West, the women drift through their days like tumbleweed. Their husbands, swept up in the goldrush, have been missing for almost a year and show no sign of returning.
“In fact, the town is almost cut off from outsiders entirely, with only one drunken sheriff for protection. That is until handsome bandit Jack Cannon, a trans masc cowboy, swaggers up to the town’s saloon, inspiring a gender revolution.”
It’s the latest work from Charlie Josephine, who created I, Joan at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in 2022.
Speaking exclusively to Attitude in September, Josephine explained, “It’s an exploration of honest desire in bodies free from the male gaze. When you’re given space to stop worrying about being wanted, and connect with what you actually want. That’s when things get really juicy.”
They also said that the play is “a love letter to the real-life trans masculine people in history whose stories have been ignored or erased.”
Cowbois is playing at The Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon from Saturday 14 October to Saturday 18 November 2023. Get tickets here.