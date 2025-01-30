Countess Luann: ‘Tilda Swinton told me: Darling, I love what you do’ (exclusive)

Real Housewives star Countess Luann has revealed her unlikely friendship with Oscar winner Tilda Swinton, as she prepares to return to the UK with what she promises will be her most spectacular show yet.

The reality TV icon, who performed a series of sold-out UK shows last year as part of her Marry, F, Kill tour, shared how Swinton approached her after a London performance.

“‘Darling, I love what you do – you spread so much joy,'” de Lesseps recalled the actor saying, before extending an invitation to her Scottish estate.

The ever-fabulous diva is now set to return to return to the UK and Ireland with Countess Cabaret, a reimagined show that she promises will deliver everything fans have been asking for – and more.

In this exclusive interview, Countess Luann reveals what fans can expect from the new show, her other celebrity encounters (a certain Bridgerton star is also a fan), and why spreading joy is at the top of her agenda.

What’s different about Countess Cabaret compared to your last UK shows?

I’ve changed it with the Countess Cabaret – it’s an all-new show. I’ll be performing all of my hit songs that my fans love. I’m going to be covering some David Bowie this time around, and some Pink. I always change up the shows because I don’t want people to have the same experience. I want them to have a new experience.

What exactly can audiences expect from a Countess Cabaret show?

(Image: Mike Ruiz)

Cabaret means pop culture, and people often ask what is cabaret? Well, it’s my personal stories leading to the music that I love. That’s how I write my show. It’s personal stories that meets comedy meets a fashion show because I’ll be wearing a lot of Jovani that I love. And the dress has to fit the songs – that’s how I put together the show.

We hear you’ve got some impressive celebrity fans…

Tilda Swinton came to the show [last year]. She was so lovely, she said, ‘Darling, I do love what you do, you spread so much joy.’ She invited me to Scotland, and I did go – it was wonderful. I have so much respect and love for that woman because she’s just fierce, iconic.

How does it feel performing for your UK audiences?

When I get on stage and I see their excitement, it’s thrilling. At Mighty Hoopla, I saw 40,000 people move from the main stage to my stage, which is just incredible. And that they know all the lyrics. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, they know my music!’

What makes your shows so special?

(Image: Mike Ruiz)

I’m an entertainer, really. And what I do is spread the joy. My fans dress for me – they come in their best sequin outfits, their statement necklaces, whatever. And they show up for me. That just lifts me up. When fans come, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is an amazing show.’

Your shows seem to attract quite a diverse audience…

It’s amazing. I’ve had mothers and daughters say, ‘You connected us because we have you to talk about and share.’ Housewives really connects and bonds us in a certain way. I get everything from mother-daughter pairs to celebrities – Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton is another fan who came to Hoopla.

You lived in Europe before – does that make these tours special?

I miss Europe. You know, I lived in Switzerland and France for over a decade. The UK, I’m looking forward to fish and chips, in Ireland to Guinness stout. I have friends in the UK so I look forward to seeing them. I love the people, I love that they love to party, and I love that they love the Housewives!

Why do you think your cabaret shows connect so well with audiences?

You can see if somebody’s enjoying themselves or not, and really, it’s the place where I feel comfortable and I love to be because I am an entertainer. You don’t get to see it on television really, because it’s always the drama surrounding my cabaret, because they don’t pay for music on TV, so you always see the drama. So when fans come to the actual show, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is an amazing show!’

Where can people catch the show?

I’m going to Glasgow, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Newcastle, and then London to the Adelphi Theatre, which I’m thrilled about. Being in the home of Sunset Boulevard, where Andrew Lloyd Webber created that show – that’s huge for me.

Tickets for Countess Cabaret are available now from countessluann.com