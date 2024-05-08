Real Housewives’ Countess Luann on UK tour: ‘It’s a party and a lot of fun’

Real Housewives of New York City star Countess Luann is kicking off her UK tour this June, bringing her outrageously camp theatre act to London, Manchester and Brighton.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the reality icon described her Marry, F, Kill show as “cabaret meets pop culture meets comedy.”

“It’s filled with personal stories. I show clips from the show. It’s really immersive. The fans get dressed up for me. They come in their sequins and their statement necklaces and they become friends because they have the commonality of the show,” the star says.

“It’s a party. It’s a lot of fun. It’s pop culture, cabaret and comedy kind of mixed together and a fashion show, of course, because I’ll be wearing Jovani.”

As well as three UK theatre dates, Countess Luann will be appearing at Mighty Hoopla 2024, alongside the likes of Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware and Rita Ora. Sadly, her London dates are already sold out.

“It’s my first time [performing] in the UK, so I will definitely have to cover my classics because those are the songs that my fans know,” she says, answering the question of whether her most iconic hits ‘Chic C’est la Vie’ and ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class’ will be on the roster.

“And I cover everything from Miley – I do ‘Flowers’ – to Shania Twain ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’. Everything from Stevie Nicks to Dua Lipa.”

On why she’s a favourite among gay men, the Countess answers: “I think that I’m a mother somehow. And I think that they love my music, because I love dance and my lyrics are great.

“I write all my music and I have great producers that I work with. Richard Alexander is my director. He directs Kristen Chenoweth and Barbara Streisand.”

The show shares its name with the Countess’s latest single ‘Marry, F, Kill,’ a video and new remix of which are due to drop sometime before she arrives in the UK. The video is set to star Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

“Tracy Young, who has mixed for Madonna, who just won a Grammy, is remixing ‘Mary F Kill’,” the Countess shares.

Wednesday, 1 June – Mighty Hoopla Festival (SOLD OUT) – London Sunday, 5 June – Brighton Dome Concert Hall – Brighton Monday, 6 June – Albert Hall – Manchester Tuesday, 7 June – Koko (SOLD OUT) – London

To get tickets for Countless Luann in Marry, F, Kill click here.