Connie Francis, singer of viral TikTok hit ‘Pretty Little Baby’, dies aged 87

American singer Connie Francis, best known for her 1960s hits including ‘Who’s Sorry Now’ and viral TikTok music trend-setting ‘Pretty Little Baby’ has died at the age of 87.

Her death was confirmed by Ron Roberts, a close friend and president of her label Concetta Records in a post to Francis’ Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” he said.

According to People.com, Francis had been hospitalised with earlier this month, telling fans on social media: “I am back in hospital; where have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.”

Roberts wrote: “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of the sad news.”

A defining voice of 20th-century American pop, Francis made history in 1960 as the first woman to reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool’.

This year, her music found popularity with younger audiences. Her 1962 track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ went viral on TikTok, introducing her sound to a new generation and further cementing her status as a timeless pop voice.

In 2024, a historic interview of Connie’s with Baltimore queer venue The Hippo resurfaced [above], in which the star spoke warmly about her LGBTQ+ supporters and recalled judging a drag lookalike contest in her honour.

Connie sang her number one hit ‘Where the Boys Are’ in Italian, Spanish, French, German and Japanese, landing at the top of the charts in 19 countries.

Francis had many other top 10 hits, including ‘My Happiness’, ‘Lipstick on Your Collar’, ‘Frankie’ and ‘Among My Souvenirs’, all released in 1959.

Since the announcement of her death, fans have flooded the comment sections of her music on YouTube with tributes.

One said: “It’s [good] to know that she witnessed the massive recognition of this song in her lifetime before she was gone. RIP, Connie.”

Another said: “Rest in peace, Connie. You were our pretty little baby.”