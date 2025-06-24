Colman Domingo releases new Calm Sleep Story

Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has teamed up with wellness app Calm to release a new Sleep Story, The Art of Presence, available from today (24 June).

The story follows a young dreamer and a wise mentor, weaving through the rhythms of street music and quiet reflection.

The 2025 Met Gala co-chair said in a statement: “There’s something deeply human about slowing down long enough to reflect, to feel, and to dream.

“My hope is that it brings listeners a sense of calm and rest… and maybe even inspires them to explore how they truly feel.”

The Art of Presence phone mock (Image: Provided)

Founded in 2012, Calm is a digital platform focused on mental wellness, specifically designed to help users manage stress and improve sleep.

It offers a variety of tools like guided meditations, relaxing music and a library of over 500 Sleep Stories.

Domingo joins a list of high-profile Calm narrators, including Harry Styles, Cynthia Erivo, Don Cheadle and Camila Cabello.

Colman’s introduction to The Art of Presence



“Good evening. I’m Colman Domingo, and I’m going to tell you a story about how art can transform your life. I know this to be true, because art saved me. This is also a story about being of service to others and what it means for men to honour their feelings and allow themselves to be vulnerable. It demonstrates the importance of one generation extending itself to the next. And now, I extend an invitation to you… to relax, to experience, and to feel what happens between two men sitting on a park bench under a setting sun, sharing a moment of tenderness and a belief in the transformative power of art.”

Colman is known for roles in films like The Color Purple, Rustin, Sing Sing and more recently, the 2025 Netflix series The Four Seasons.

Domingo is also set to star alongside Demi Moore in Strange Arrivals, a new romance directed by Roger Ross Williams.

Speaking in an interview with Attitude last year about his passion for cinema and storytelling, Domingo said movies “belong to all of us,” adding: “With Rustin, you don’t have to be a queer person from Westchester, Pennsylvania to understand this story. It’s a human story.”