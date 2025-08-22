Colman Domingo reveals he nearly joined ‘weird’ cult in Mexico as actor shares his love of nude beaches

Actor Colman Domingo, well known for his role in Rustin and the Netflix series The Four Season, recently shared a story about a close call with a cult in Mexico – as well as his love for nude beaches.

Speaking to Josh Scherer on this week’s episode of Mythical Kitchen, he reflected on his experience in Mexico City, explaining: “I almost joined a cult in Mexico City, but that’s another story.”

The fashion icon described the group as initially friendly, recalling: “It was just a group of nice people, and then I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird.’ I was like, ‘What’s up with you guys?'”

“Oh, that’s a cult” – Colman Domingo on his experience in Mexico City

Speaking to the podcast host, he said after he did some investigative work, he soon realised: “Oh, that’s a cult.” He laughed and joked that the crew on the set might be a cult too.

The conversation quickly shifted when host Josh Scherer mentioned the 55-year-old’s past antics, saying, “If you saw him running around naked at Harbin Hot Springs in the ’90s, no you didn’t.”

Apparently not a lot has changed. Domingo admitted he enjoys “to run around naked still”.

“Not that I’m ashamed of what I have” – Domingo on nude beaches

He enjoys nude beaches, although admitted that his naked past time has been disrupted by his celebrity status. “These days you gotta be careful,” he said. “Now, there’s a cell phone everywhere. Not that I’m ashamed of what I have, but I feel like you just want a little bit more privacy in that way.”

The actor also joked about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying, “I don’t know, maybe it’ll up the chances of me getting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by seeing my naked body. So I might be nude by the end of this interview.”

Earlier this year, Domingo met with marvel about replacing Jonathan Majors as franchise supervillain Kang, He told Variety: “I want a role to be mine. Something didn’t feel right about replacing someone.”

Despite being in the public eye, Domingo admitted he is still humble and grounded speaking about going to the gym and surrounding himself with loved ones. “I don’t know how you can possibly tell stories about humanity and people without being around people,” he said, contrasting his lifestyle with other actors.