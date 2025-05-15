Broomsticks at the ready – Club Broadway is coming to London!

Calling out Glindas and Elphabas – boy do we have the club night for you.

Club Broadway, the ultimate club night for musical theatre geeks which began its life in Australia, is coming to London for the first time on Saturday, 21 June. Taking place at HERE at Outernet, the event coincides with West End Live at Trafalgar Square, two days of musical theatre live on stage from 10am-5pm.

What’s even better is Club Broadway runs from 4pm to 10pm, making it accessible to all Broadway nerds who want a good time.

Described as “a sing-a-long – but with the sound system of a night club,” Club Broadway is back to back showtunes, with Australian DJ Dan Murphy on decks. The audience becomes part of the entertainment, with participants lip-synching for their lives and becoming one with their favourite characters.

The organisers also promise live appearances from West End talent and maybe even a prize for Best Dressed on the night.

Club-goers can expect to hear tunes from all their favourite shows, including:

Hamilton

Wicked

Chicago

Les Mis

Rent

Disney

Grease

Sound Of Music

Hairspray

Phantom Of The Opera

Mamma Mia

Moulin Rouge

Six

Sondheim

Hadestown

Cabaret

& many, many more…

Tickets to Club Broadway are available to purchase here from £17.75.