Christine Baranski sparks dating rumours with singer King Princess as they hold hand on red carpet and say ‘love is love’

Mamma Mia! actress and movie icon Christine Baranski held hands with pop singer King Princess at the re-opening of the Mamma Mia! musical in New York City, sparking relationship rumours.

The 73-year-old Emmy Award–winning actress was seen in a silver, sequin-studded catsuit, as she posed with the 26-year-old singer, who wore a matching pair of tinted sunglasses.

The ‘Girls’ singer posted pictures of the pair together to her Instagram, captioning the post: “#loveislove,” sparking relationship rumours amongst fans and the public.

“Obsessed with whatever is going on here” – one fan wrote supporting Christine Baranski and King Prince

One user, addressing the age difference, said: “Omg hi Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,” who are 32 years apart.

Another praised the pair’s public display of affection, adding: “Obsessed with whatever is going on here.”

The rumours follow a pattern of public outings where the two were photographed side by side, including the season two premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers, where they appear together as cast mates.

Neither Baranski nor King Princess have confirmed the nature of their relationship, however the speculation continues to gain traction across social media.

The genderqueer artist has expressed her sexuality through her work since her debut single in 2018, as seen in the lesbian-themed ‘1950’. Whilst Baranski, over her long-standing career has never addressed her sexuality, however was married to actor Matthew Cowles from 1983 to 2014, when he sadly passed.

“Sending women into a spaceship? For what? So they can do their makeup? What the f**k?” – Baranski on the Katy Perry space mission

As well as her relationship status, Baranski has also spoken out about the recent all-female space mission that included singer Katy Perry.

Speaking on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress said: “In terms of the corruption that goes on, the buying of government influence, which is happening now, we need to examine how wealth is depicted on screen.”

She continued: “And the grotesque displays of wealth? Sending women into a spaceship? For what? So they can do their makeup? What the f**k?”