CHRISTEENE on return to London stage and sorry state of the world in 2025: ‘I’m feeling explosive right now’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“This is real trauma, right in front of you!” cries CHRISTEENE, make-up strewn face briefly immobilised and blurred like a ghost through a temperamental Zoom connection, and thus an even more discombobulating (and artful!) image than usual. What a treat!

Attitude is catching up with the gloriously chaotic performance artist ahead of her hotly anticipated headline show at the box-fresh Soho Theatre Walthamstow in London on 8 June. What can fans expect from the outing? “Oh shit,” says the talent in that unmistakable Southern drawl; a sound, on the surface, like the gates of hell themselves, but under the surface, sweet, wise and warm. “I am a creature that very much feeds off collective energy of a people,” CHRISTEENE explains. “I haven’t been doing many shows. So, I’m quite explosive right now. There’s a lot of contained thought and energy. I intend to access and deliver that energy to a people who are struggling and hopefully not celebrating in a very mad world.”

Suffice to say, CHRISTEENE has a lot on her mind right now, and proves less enamoured with our fluffy questions (“How many pairs of shoes do I own? Who fucking cares!”) despite fielding them excellently (“Who would play me in a biopic? Kate Winslet.”) So, we settle into the conversation we were meant to have: about life, art and the dark, desolate state of the world in 2025. But viewing that world through CHRISTEENE’s unique lens? A thrill, an education and a privilege we don’t take lightly.

Was your recent appearance at the launch of the Soho Theatre Walthamstow a taste of what’s to come?

“No. As much as I can, I don’t like to repeat. Especially in London. Y’all are very picky! You have high standards. And also, low standards! It’s a bit of a juggling act. But thank goodness I’m in the Gemini realm of life! I can handle it! You won’t be hearing ‘Pissing in a River’ at the show, [but] I’ll have my keyboard player, Kevin, and my saxophone player, Cole [Stone-Frisina]. Also, to throw a little seasoning into the mix, it’s Kevin’s last show with me, because that fucker’s going to ‘school’! He’s leaving the group, and he’s very instrumental in the group, and close. It’ll be a fond – hopefully – farewell to my keyboard player. Lot of emotions.”

What’s your most memorable interaction with a fan?

“A girl gave me a dead fish once, from her purse. In Austin, Texas. In the heat of summer, in 100-degree weather. Full respect. I touched it with my microphone hand! Therefore, the whole show, I smelled fish!”

What is your advice for dealing with someone in one’s life who has hateful views or politically different views?

“I’m a compassionate, patient fuck. I always first try to picture that idiot as a kid. ‘Someone fucked their head up.’ I start there, then determine my attitude towards them; how aggressive they are. If they’re aggressive, either violently or verbally, I shut it down and walk away. But my first guttural reaction is a compassionate moment. ‘You were once an ugly little fucking kid! Who fucked your head up? Is it fixable? Or should I just walk away?’ I’ll give you one chance.”

You’ve said in a previous interview that during the Biden presidency you felt a “dark undercurrent”, which I thought was insightful, as here we are now. What is your message to people who underestimate this threat, this moment we’re in now?

“My message is: communication must happen. It’s very strange in the States. Too many people feel trapped in this place where we are complicit in this horrible genocide, and other horrible things around the world. As is your country, a colonising beast. But people are trying to self-care, and in that, through the machinery isolating people, there’s a lack of conversation. Out of fear, out of depression, out of self-care, not allowing it. It’s really a time to discuss, in-person, what we’re experiencing, and not on a machine. That’s not real discussion. I’m always excited when I come to London because I have political discussions with everyone there. We talk after shows, we talk before shows, about the state of the fucking world. So, I’d say, above and beyond, have real-life, in-person conversations with people, to begin to process what we’re complicit in and involved in and trapped in.”

In terms of art leading us towards light and enlightenment, what art inspires you?

“I like pictorial representations of situations. A metaphorical analysis of a situation. I prefer you not to talk to me, but you to show me, images, a sound, a song, a feeling, that can activate my own personal chemical make-up or mental state. I did just say people should talk to each other, but in your question, I really think art and creative people are so vital right now, because we offer something that isn’t seen in the news. It goes beyond a regular conversation. We offer another realm of thought and experience, that’s vital to the creatures that we are as humans. I like you to see what you can tell me about what’s going on in the world through vibrant colours. Or dark, devil colours! Surrealist states of mind. I want you to unlock something within my mind, same as anyone who would take a psychedelic drug, or anything to expand thought and feeling. Creatively, I’m most inspired by situations where I’m not told what I’m looking at, I’m shown a feeling.”

Are there any artists you’re loving at the moment that you recommend we look up?

“I’m very fond of Narcissister. An incredible artist. My friend, who works with me – Silky Shoemaker. An exceptional artist. We dance together. I like to work with artists and creative people. They add a vibrant element to our work. And there’s this artist in New York that I really like, Karsen Heagle, who does these images – one day, if I can afford it, or we barter with each other… – like, buzzards eating animals. They’re really beautiful images of crazy animals eating their prey! I love that shit! There’s something very visually stimulating about it, in the times we’re in right now.”

Can you let us in on your creative process – do you treat it like a 9-5 job, sitting a certain number of hours a day, or do you just work when you’re inspired?

“It’s a 24/7 lifestyle. As many of us do when we’re our own boss, we try to keep our office clean, but I am trying in this time – it’s very difficult to concentrate. Especially in New York, where I am right now. It’s a city of collective energy, very dense, so when people have a feeling, you feel it. I’m trying to set goals and creative structure for myself. To squeeze something out, to force myself to engage creatively with myself. Because, yes, as of late, I get lost in this spiral of life. Because life is dark and strange right now. I’m trying, as a creative being… I have a responsibility to create, for other people. I’m trying to understand how to manage it, those interactions with myself, so I can share it with you. And it’s very tricky.”

Do you have days off from the news?

“I try to talk and stick to a narrative line of information that I trust, through people I trust. Anyone delivering me ‘news’, I’m going to sniff out their ass before I take their information! … I’m into my gut. I follow my gut. That has no care for outside audience, no designs to please. It’s simply a narrative with my own gut. Which everyone has. It talks to you. And 10 times out of 10, it’s correct! Even if you’re doing terrible things, like the head of the Israeli government and the United States government, somewhere in those bastards’ bodies and souls, there’s a gut telling them: ‘Hey. Might not wanna do that.’ They choose not to listen to it. I believe that.”

Is your gut telling you to try other modes of art in the future?

“Always!”

Might we get a novel out of you?

“A novel? Let’s start with a children’s book.”

See CHRISTEENE at Soho Theatre Walthamstow on 7 June at 8pm. For tickets visit www.sohotheatre.com. See SHABOOM! At Soho Theatre Dean St. Upstairs Wed 11-Sat 14 June, show starts at 9pm.