Chris Appleton goes shirtless in new Baywatch reboot sneak peeks

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has treated fans to a glimpse of his acting debut in the upcoming Baywatch reboot, showing off his abs in the process.

Appleton confirmed his involvement in the upcoming lifeguard series in June, having first teased his involvement in March with a beachside Instagram post captioned: “This is my Baywatch audition”.

Sharing new images on social media yesterday (9 November), Appleton gave fans a sneak peek at his role through the camera lens.

Noah Schnapp reacts to Chris Appleton’s Baywatch shots

The skin-baring images attracted plenty of praise from his followers, including Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who gushed: “Let’s get u in some red shorts”.

His former Strictly Come Dancing professional dance partner, Amy Dowden MBE, also showed her support in the comments section, writing: “Can’t wait.”

The Baywatch reboot is set to premiere on 6 January 2027 on FOX, with episodes available to stream on Hulu.

Baywatch reboot cast

Appleton will star alongside an influencer-heavy cast, as well as several familiar faces returning from the original 1990s series.

Newcomers include Noah Beck as Luke, Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Brooks Nader as Selene and Olivia “Livvy” Dunne as Grace.

Returning cast members include David Chokachi as Cody Madison, Michael Bergin as “J.D.” Darius, Kelly Packard as April Giminski, Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain and Mary McDonnell as Gayle.

Appleton’s role in the reboot has yet to be announced. He previously teased his involvement in March, writing on Instagram: “This is my Baywatch audition.”