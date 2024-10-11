Cher is heading to London for one night only: How to get tickets

Music legend and Hollywood icon Cher is set to stun London this autumn with a rare and intimate appearance at the Lyceum Theatre.

The one-night-only event, An Evening with Cher, is scheduled for Monday, 25 November, offering fans a unique opportunity to hear from the superstar herself as she discusses her extraordinary life and career.

Timed to coincide with the release of her highly anticipated autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, this exclusive event promises to be a highlight of the queer calendar.

London holds the distinction of being the only date outside the United States on Cher’s book tour, making this a truly special occasion for UK fans. Other stops on her tour include New York City, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and San Francisco, putting London in elite company.

While Cher won’t be performing her hits, attendees can look forward to an evening of candid conversation and behind-the-scenes stories from her remarkable journey in the spotlight.

The only woman to have topped the Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, Cher’s career spans an impressive array of achievements. With an Academy Award, Emmy, Grammy, and Cannes Film Festival Award under her belt, not to mention her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cher’s influence on popular culture is undeniable.

An Evening with Cher tickets

Tickets for An Evening with Cher are available now from ATG. Every ticket purchased for the event comes with a hardback copy of Cher’s memoir (released 19 November), allowing fans to take home a piece of the star’s story.