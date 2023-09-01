Charli XCX puts out statement on ‘feud’ with Rina Sawayama

Charli XCX has addressed the supposed ‘feud’ between herself and ‘Beg For You’ collaborator Rina Sawayama.

Fans began speculating that the two had fallen out after it was noticed that Charli had unfollowed Sawayama on Instagram.

It came after Sawayama called out Matty Healy of The 1975 during her set at Glastonbury.

“This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast… he also owns my masters… I’ve had enough!” said Sawayama in June.

The ‘STFU!’ singer’s comments referenced Healy’s prior appearance on the Adam Friedland Show podcast in February.

Speculation of a feud wasn’t helped when Charli posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday (29 August) “messy era.”

Returning to the platform on Wednesday Charli explained the situation.

“Look – this all got a bit crazy – me and rina spoke about things on the phone just now. my unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we’ve now spoken about <3”

Charli later encouraged fans to stream ‘Beg For You’. Rina and Matty Healy have also yet to address the situation.

Fans had mixed reactions to the ‘Speed Drive’ singer’s statement.

While some considered the matter resolved, one person typing “and that’s how it done folks,” others criticised Charli XCX.

“No offence but why are you as a 31 year old unfollowing someone you like because they fell out with your other friend? you’re not regina George,” posted on person.

Similarly, someone tweeted: “unfollowing someone that you worked with after she called out a racist sexist pig publicly who so happens to be your man’s friend and then going on twitter acting like a 14 years old gay boy on stan twitter is not a “messy era” it’s sad to see for you.”

Meanwhile, some Charli XCX fans continued their campaign to encourage the British pop girlie to release her long unreleased track, ‘Taxi.’