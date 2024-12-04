Charli xcx on how Ariana Grande collab came to be and Wicked star’s advice for acting debut

As this year’s Spotify Wrapped results begin to cascade across social media, two of the names you’re most likely to spot again and again at the top of people’s most listened to artists are Charli xcx and Ariana Grande.

With both artists in the midst of mammoth, career-defining years, it’s a wonder the pair even managed to find the time to link up for their first ever collaboration earlier this year when Ariana appeared on the remix of Charli’s ‘Sympathy is a knife‘ for the British star’s brat remix album.

On the track, which is amongst the most streamed songs on brat and it’s completely different but still brat, the artists lament the double-edged sword of fame and success, with Grande seemingly referring to the recent attention around her appearance singing: “It’s a knife when somebody says they like the old me and not the new me, and I’m like, ‘Who the fuck is she?'”

“She had a lot to say” – Charli on Ariana

In a new interview with Variety, Charli revealed how the collaboration came about, explaining that Grande “gravitated towards that song.” She went on to say: “She had a lot to say. We went back and forth on the lyrics, talking about all the knives that we both felt in in this industry.”

The ‘360’ songstress also told the publication that Grande has been supportive of her desire to pivot into activing, offering Charli advice ahead of her recent Saturday Night Live appearance.

“She’d obviously just done [SNL in September] and killed it, so I was getting tips,” she said. “She was just like, ‘You’re gonna be amazing, just relax, it’s so fun.'”

The Grammy-nominated star has got a number of acting projects currently in the pipeline including a guest spot in close friend Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama)’s sitcom Overcompensating, and small parts in a number of indie films. She will act appear alongside Olivia Wilde in the Gregg Araki thriller I Want Your Sex, and also pop in Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of 1978’s Faces of Death and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero, a graphic-novel adaptation.

It was also reported by Variety earlier this year that she has made a film this summer with acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Pete Ohs entitled Erupcja. Filming took place in Poland last August at the height of brat summer. Ohs later commented on her performance saying: “Charli xcx is an excellent actress. “

“She is a performer. She understands what it’s like to have a camera pointed at her. She understands how to convey things through all the different ways in which we communicate, whether it’s with body language or your voice or your facial expressions. She had a scene where she cried, without being asked – she could deliver all the goods. She’s a legit actress. I am proud of us for making a movie this way during ‘Brat’ summer.”