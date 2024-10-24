Chappell Roan producer says singer’s second album is ‘a new version’ of her

While we’re still hammering Chappell Roan‘s debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, it seems that the singer is already hard at work on new music

Details about Roan’s second album were shared by producer and songwriter Dan Nigro, who worked with the 26-year-old on her debut, as well as the single ‘Good Luck, Babe!’, which was released earlier this year.

In an interview with the New York Times, Nigro, who has also worked with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray and Sky Ferreira, said that the pair had recorded five songs so far, including ‘The Subway’, a track that Roan has been performing during her live shows.

“We’re still writing from a really fun place” – Dan Nigro

“It’s a new version of Chappell,” Nigro teased, adding that the pair had worked together on a “fun, up-tempo country song” that includes a fiddle, as well as “a couple of ballads and a mid-tempo rock song”.

Of course, Roan’s profile has grown exponentially this year. In fact, things have become so huge that the singer has spoken out about how overwhelming she’s found her newfound fame.

However, Nigro said that, so far, they hadn’t written any songs about the darker side of success. “We’re still writing from a really fun place,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Still, that doesn’t mean there’s not pressure when it comes to new music. In fact, in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Roan said she felt that whatever she came up with next needed to surpass ‘Good Luck, Babe!’.

“[The next single] needs to have more grit, whether that means more pop grit or rock grit or just bite to the lyrics,” she said.

Neither Nigro or Roan have shared any release dates for new music, however it was recently announced that Roan would be headlining the music festival Primavera Sound in Barcelona, along with Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

Whether we’ll see new music by that point remains to be seen, but we’re ready for it should it come.