Chappell Roan at Brixton Academy, London review: A sensational set that will go down in history

In a vivid red showgirl ensemble, Chappell Roan arrives on stage to a roar that circulates the Brixton Academy with palpable vivacity. It’s the singer-songwriter’s first night of three sell-out dates at the Brixton Academy, London – a venue upgrade after demand exceeded availability – that could have easily still sold double the amount of tickets, and then some.

After serving confidence in abundance in opening tracks ‘Femininomenon’, ‘Naked in Manhattan’ and ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’, she pauses for a breather to promise more from her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and maybe a new one, too “if we’re nice.” It’s impressive to consider that just one album in, Roan has enough material from that first record to support a Brixton Academy show, a pinnacle that many artists wait two or three albums to reach.

“I’m so grateful that I get to clock into work like this,” she says pointing to her tassled outfit, an image that she acknowledges was inspired by drag culture.

Her stage presence is undeniable. There’s a grace and power that she exudes with each stride from one end to the other of the cavernous Brixton Academy stage. Even then, it’s more than enough to fill a stadium. Along with her band of three – Andrea Ferrero on guitar, Lucy Ritter on drums and Allee Futterer on bass – she fills the space with effortless charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

‘Hot To Go!’, along with its YMCA-esque dance routine, elicits thunderous cheers that has the balcony from which we’re watching swaying underfoot, before she delivers on that promise with the gentler rhythm of new song ‘Subway’. The vocals glide low and rise high, Roan’s voice timmering delicately on ballads ‘Coffee’ and ‘California’, while shaking the streets of Brixton with breakthrough hit ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

“Thank god that gay people exist” said Chappell on stage in Brixton last night (Image: Island)

“I really needed the queer community when I was 15. Thank you for being here,” she tells a crowd largely comprised of young women and her broad LGBTQ+ fanbase. “You belong here, I don’t care where you are in whatever journey you are on, you are cherished, and I want you to know that. And thank god that gay people exist. And thank god that straight people support them.”

This is the undeniable force majeure of a star going supernova who has sent ripples along airwaves the world over. It’s been some time since an artist has gone from unknown to super A-list so quickly. Least of all a queer one.

Tonight was an intimate show that will not likely be repeated by this artist for some time, reminiscent of Lady Gaga’s first gig at G-A-Y way back when. We soak it in, fully aware that the next time we’ll be watching Chappell Roan will be with the crowd on her inevitable worldwide arena tour. The age of Roan is here.