Celebrity Traitors line-up confirmed: All 19 names, including Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Cat Burns
"I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie" says Claudia
Olympian Tom Daley, Drag Race judge Alan Carr and ‘Go’ singer Cat Burns are just three of the LGBTQ celebrities (and former Attitude cover stars) heading to the Scottish Highlands for the new series of Celebrity Traitors, it has been revealed.
Other queer talent joining host Claudia Winkleman include TV personality, actor and academic Stephan Fry and broadcaster Clare Balding.
Pop star Paloma Faith and veteran actress Celia Emrie are also heading to Ardross Castle; see the full-line-up below.
“We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes” –
Claudia said in statement: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”
The nine-part celebrity version, which will see the celebrities battle it out to win a £100,000 donation to the charity of their choice, is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn.
The full line-up
Alan Carr – Comedian
Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter
Celia Imrie – Actor
Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist
Clare Balding – Broadcaster and Author
David Olusoga – Historian and Filmmaker
Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
Joe Wilkinson – Comedian
Jonathan Ross – Presenter
Kate Garraway – Broadcaster
Lucy Beaumont – Comedian
Mark Bonnar – Actor
Nick Mohammed – Actor and Comedian
Niko Omilana – Content Creator
Paloma Faith – Singer/Songwriter and Actor
Ruth Codd – Actor
Stephen Fry – Actor, Writer, Presenter
Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur