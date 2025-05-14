Celebrity Traitors line-up confirmed: All 19 names, including Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Cat Burns

Olympian Tom Daley, Drag Race judge Alan Carr and ‘Go’ singer Cat Burns are just three of the LGBTQ celebrities (and former Attitude cover stars) heading to the Scottish Highlands for the new series of Celebrity Traitors, it has been revealed.

Other queer talent joining host Claudia Winkleman include TV personality, actor and academic Stephan Fry and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Alan Carr (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Pop star Paloma Faith and veteran actress Celia Emrie are also heading to Ardross Castle; see the full-line-up below.

“We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes” –

Claudia said in statement: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

The nine-part celebrity version, which will see the celebrities battle it out to win a £100,000 donation to the charity of their choice, is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Autumn.

The full line-up



Alan Carr – Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding – Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga – Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian

Jonathan Ross – Presenter

Kate Garraway – Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont – Comedian

Mark Bonnar – Actor

Nick Mohammed – Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana – Content Creator

Paloma Faith – Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd – Actor

Stephen Fry – Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur