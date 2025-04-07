Celebrity Big Brother 2025 host AJ Odudu on creating her own BB task: ‘They’d need 76 inches of hair’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The wait is finally over – Celebrity Big Brother is back tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with a brand new cast of famous faces and all the iconic chaos we’ve come to expect.

Hosting duties fall once again to the dreamy Will Best and utterly fabulous AJ Odudu.

While the new line-up remains tightly under wraps until tonight, viewers can expect a mix of personalities from reality TV, music, sport and beyond – all thrown together under one roof.

This year’s house has had a bit of a shake-up, with tweaks made to ramp up the tension. The house has been relocated to a smaller location in West London, resulting in the removal of the Mezzanine floor introduced in 2023 and a far more intimate setting with far fewer places to hide.

Chatting to Attitude ahead of launch, Blackburn Belle AJ shared the kind of Big Brother task she’d love to set: “It would have to be a singing or lip sync contest to every single Eurovision entry from the last six years,” she told us. “They’d all need to wear bright blue catsuits, 76 inches of hair… and they’d need to perform in a northern accent!”

Asked which former housemate’s style she’d happily wear forever, AJ didn’t hesitate: “Nikki Grahame’s bunny girl outfit from 2006.” She added: “As soon as she walked in, I was like ‘Who is that and what’s going on?’ I was immediately invested. It’s just so camp and fab – it needs to be in the Louvre.” It really does.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup

The lineup won’t be revealed until the big night, but the rumour mill has been working overtime. Whispers include EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champ Danny Beard, Hollywood legend Mickey Rourke, and even pop starlet JoJo Siwa.

The spin-off show, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, will air each night on ITV2 and ITVX, offering exclusive content, including the first live interviews with evicted housemates. Fans can also look forward to the return of the Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream – so if someone has a meltdown over couscous at 2:13am, we’ll see every minute of it.

Don’t miss the Celebrity Big Brother launch – tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.