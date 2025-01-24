Carrie Underwood ‘annoyed’ she wasn’t treated with ‘same respect’ as Beyoncé at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood feels “annoyed” she wasn’t treated with the “same respect” as Beyoncé or Lady Gaga after her performance at US President Donald Trump‘s inauguration this week, insiders say.

The ‘Before He Cheats’ singer has weathered huge backlash, especially from LGBTQ fans, for her role in the celebrations on Monday (20 January 2025).

Adding to the country music singer’s woes was the fact her performance was hit with a technical hitch. “You know the words, help me out here,” she told the crowd, as she was forced to sing a cappella.

Now, sources close to the star claim she had a “mini hissy fit” as she wasn’t given a big enough “stage or platform” to sing from compared to previous inauguration performers.

“Her anxiety was high throughout the performance”

“Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable,” the anonymous insider told MailOnline.

“Her anxiety was high throughout the performance,” the source added. “She felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received.

“She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterwards.”

The 41-year-old American Idol star sang ‘America The Beautiful’ while surrounded by onlookers, including former US President Joe Biden.

“She is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself. She was not given a stage or a platform even,” the source added.

“She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics.”