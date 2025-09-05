Cardi B turns viral courtroom moments into iconic cover for new album, Am I The Drama?

Cardi B is turning her viral courtroom moments into a series of iconic covers for her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?

Just days after the verdict in her $24 million lawsuit against former security guard Emani Ellis, Cardi began selling limited editions of the album featuring meme-worthy photos of herself in court.

Announcing the news on social media, the ‘WAP’ rapper wrote: “I mean look!… by popular demand, the courtroom edition of Am I The Drama? is available now.” Four versions are on sale via her website – three CDs and a vinyl. The album’s lead single, ‘Outside’, dropped on 20 June, with the full tracklist arriving on 19 September.

“By popular demand” – Cardi B on the courtroom edition release of Am I The Drama?

Fans went wild in the comments of her Instagram post. One quipped, “Literal genius. I’m getting one I’m too childish,” while another said, “This is the smartest marketing ever. Nobody do it like cardi.”

During the trial, Cardi’s campy exchanges with lawyers went viral, from rolling her eyes to delivering high-drama comebacks. When asked if she called Ellis fat, she shot back, “No, I was calling her a bitch.” Questions about her real hair colour drew laughter. Cardi laughed, “They’re wigs,” and even rolled her eyes when asked about gang affiliation.

I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW https://t.co/TQgY24mquy pic.twitter.com/LGWPMTKb2C — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 3, 2025

Ellis had alleged in 2020 that Cardi assaulted her outside a Beverly Hills medical office in February 2018, cutting her cheek with a three-inch fingernail. This week, the jury ruled in Cardi’s favour, finding that Ellis had not proven claims of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, or negligence.

“Don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle?” – Cardi B on wining her court case

Following the verdict, Cardi told reporters: “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.” She added: “I did not touch that woman. With that being said, this time around, I’m gonna be nice. The next time someone tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue. I’m going to make you pay, because this is not okay.”

Cardi B’s previous album, Invasion of Privacy was a massive success, peaking at number one around the world and becoming the first album with all tracks certified platinum or above by the RIAA.

It earned her the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Album, a recognition that only two other women have received.