Cara Delevingne confirms she dated Amber Heard during Johnny Depp divorce

Cara Delevingne has confirmed that she was once romantically involved with Amber Heard.

Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, the model reflected on the rumours that surrounded her friendship with Heard during the actress’s 2016 divorce from Johnny Depp.

During the interview, Theroux raised Depp’s reported suspicions about the pair, asking: “Are we going to mention the Johnny Depp thing?”

How did the Cara Delevingne/Amber Heard rumours begin?

He later added: “He was driven crazy by the idea that Amber might be sleeping with you.”

“Am I meant to comment?” Delevingne replied.

She explained that the rumours began while all three were connected to the film London Fields.

“It’s because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie.

“I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose.”

“When they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose” – Delevingne on The Louis Theroux Podcast

When Theroux responded, “You suppose?”, Delevingne clarified: “No, I don’t suppose. I know. Yeah.”

Theroux later asked whether she would describe the relationship as “an entanglement”, adding: “I think it means a relatively short-lived liaison or series of physical encounters.”

Delevingne responded: “We were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled, I suppose. But she was also entangled with other people.”

When Theroux interjected, “Well, with Elon,” referring to Heard’s relationship with Elon Musk, Delevingne replied: “There you go.”

What happened after Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce?

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 after around 15 months of marriage. Their separation was followed by a series of legal disputes, including Depp’s successful US defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2022.

Since the legal proceedings, Heard has relocated to Spain, where she is raising her three children. Delevingne, meanwhile, has spoken openly in recent years about her sobriety and has been in a relationship with musician Minke since 2022.