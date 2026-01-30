Captain America does not kiss Wonder Man in the MCU – here’s where the viral clip is actually from

As Marvel’s Wonder Man series lands on Disney+, a video of Captain America actor Anthony Mackie and Wonder Man actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II kissing has gone viral.

The eight-part series was released on 27 January 2026, following Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen), who is trying to earn the lead role in a remake film of Wonder Man, alongside Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley).

It is part of Phase Six of the MCU, released under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, and has been praised by critics for its cast performances.

Fans are left wondering, does Captain America appear in Wonder Man?

The viral clip of the Marvel crossover has taken fans by surprise, leaving many confused as to whether the pair appear alongside each other in the recent Marvel release.

Fans took to social media after the video resurfaced. “The Wonder Man propaganda,” one user penned. Another said: “Bro, what is Falcon and Black Manta doing?”

It has since been clarified that the clip of Mackie and Abdul-Mateen kissing is from an episode of the Netflix series Black Mirror called ‘Striking Vipers’.

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also appears in the episode.

“One of the themes we talked about when we were all on set is the idea of homosexuality” – Anthony Mackie on the ‘Striking Vipers’ Black Mirror episode

The episode centres on two longtime platonic friends, Danny (Mackie) and Karl (Abdul-Mateen), who find themselves plugged into a virtual reality game of a Mortal Kombat-inspired universe.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackie said the episode wanted to focus on themes of homosexuality: “One of the themes we talked about when we were all on set is the idea of homosexuality, the idea of a bromance, the idea of two men finding that experience with each other.”

“I always ask guys, ‘Have you never been in an experience where you were somewhere with a male friend and your girl was waiting for you and you’re like, “Man, I just don’t want to leave?”’” he continued.

He stressed that he wanted to challenge the “misconception in this day and age of homosexuality and what it means to be what. What defines you.”

Mackie does not appear In the Wonder Man series. The show is available to stream now on Disney+.

