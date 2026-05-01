Man arrested after alleged rape of underage boy in toilets of Printworks Manchester

A man has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police following allegations that an underage boy was raped in Manchester city centre on 24 April 2026.

The victim, under the age of 18, allegedly arranged to meet a man via social media, then was “attacked in the toilets of a venue on Dantzic Street in the Printworks”.

Greater Manchester Police say they are carrying out forensic and CCTV investigations and have increased patrols in the area. They are appealing for witnesses who were nearby the location at approximately 5pm on 24 April.

Police release description of suspect

According to the official public appeal, they describe the attacker “as an Asian male aged between 18 and 20, of slim build, with a goatee beard, black hair parted in the centre and covering his forehead.”

On the day of the attack, he was reported wearing a “black puffy coat, dark jeans, white-and-black trainers and glasses.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape but has since been released on bail under strict conditions, including a ban on entering Manchester city centre.

“This was an horrific and deeply distressing incident” – detective chief inspector Chris Woodburn describing the alleged rape incident

Detective chief inspector Chris Woodburn said: “This was an horrific and deeply distressing incident that has had a significant impact on the victim.”

He added: “The victim is being supported by specialist officers and will continue to be throughout the investigation.”

“We also believe there may have been a second man in or around the toilets in a licensed premises off Dantzic Street at the time of the incident – we want to speak to him as a witness as we believe he may have vital information that could assist with our investigation.”

How to contact Greater Manchester Police

Witnesses can contact Greater Manchester Police by calling 0161 856 4259, on 101, or via LiveChat on their website quoting log 2647 of 24/4/26. You can also call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.