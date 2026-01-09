Britney Spears says she will perform in the UK ‘very soon’ as she rules out future US shows

Britney Spears has suggested her next public performance could take place in the UK, after revealing she does not plan to perform in the US again.

The singer made the comments in an Instagram post shared yesterday (8 January), in which she spoke about her life since being released from the conservatorship imposed by her father Jamie Spears in 2008. The arrangement was formally lifted in 2021.

Alongside a throwback photo of herself seated at a piano, Spears told fans she is preparing to gift the instrument to one of her sons.

“I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon” – Britney Spears on upcoming shows

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!!” she wrote.

She also addressed her Instagram dance videos, explaining: “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about,” adding that “it’s embarrassing sometimes”.

She added in the same post, “But I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

“I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys” – Spears on ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir

Spears shares two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Jayden, 19, and Preston, 20 – though she did not specify which son she was referring to. The ‘Gimme More’ songstress was married to the DJ from 2004 to 2007.

In his memoir, entitled You Thought You Knew, Federline shared details about the Grammy Award-winner, claiming his then-teen sons were scared to stay at their mother’s house.

Since then, Spears has spoken out on social media, labelling her ex-husband as “gaslighting,” adding she is exhausted by his claims.

When did Spears last perform live?

She has not performed live on stage since 2018. Her most recent tour was the Piece of Me Tour, which ran across North America and Europe in 2018 and included UK dates in London and Manchester.

The tour followed her hugely successful Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me, which ran at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2013 to 2017 and saw her perform 248 shows. The residency was later adapted into international touring productions in 2017 and 2018.

Her final documented live performance took place in Austin, Texas on 21 October 2018. Since then, Spears has not returned to the stage, despite her conservatorship ending in 2021.

