Britney Spears arrested on suspicion of drink driving in California

Britney Spears has been arrested in her home state of California for allegedly driving under the influence.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday night (4 March) by California Highway Patrol officers, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records.

Following the arrest, Spears appears to have deleted her Instagram account. She was released early hours of Thursday (5 March) morning, and is due in court on 4 May.

Britney Spears’s DUI arrest could mean jail time for the singer

A DUI in California can carry severe consequences, including license suspension, potential jail time, fines over $1,000 (£749), mandatory DUI education, and probation.

The ‘Toxic’ singer has previously faced similar legal issues. In August 2007, she hit a parked car in Los Angeles. The charges were dropped after she paid for the damages and turned herself in.

Shortly afterwards, Spears temporarily lost custody of her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during a highly publicised legal dispute with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears was pictured using her phone while driving earlier this year

In Federline’s 2025 memoir, You Thought You Knew, the DJ alleged that Spears drank wine while pregnant and consumed cocaine while she was still breastfeeding.

Just last month Spears was photographed using her phone while driving in Los Angeles on 12 February 2026, a legal offence under California’s “No Touch” law (Vehicle Code 23123.5).

Attitude has contacted Spears’s representatives for comment.