Britney Spears speaks out against ‘gaslighting’ ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir and claims against her as a mother

Britney Spears has spoken out in light of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline’s memoir, in which he alleges their son woke up to his mother standing in a doorway holding a knife.

The DJ was married to the ‘Gimme More’ singer from 2004 to 2007, and they share two sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In his memoir, entitled You Thought You Knew, set for release 21 October, the 47-year-old shares details about the Grammy Award-winning artist, claiming his then-teen sons were scared to stay at their mother’s house.

“I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys” – Britney Spears on ex-husband Kevin Federline’s memoir

Since then, Spears has spoken out on social media, labelling her ex-husband as “gaslighting,” adding she is exhausted by his claims.

Writing on X on Wednesday (15 October), she said: “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.”

She added: “Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralised by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.”

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

Following the pair’s divorce, they were in a public battle over custody of their two sons, where Spears lost custody in 2008 due to substance abuse issues.

2021 marked the end of the “Free Britney campaign,” officially ending the 13-year legal arrangement that gave her father and others control over her finances, career, and personal life.

Although Spears has since been released from her conservatorship, Federline remains the children’s custodian.

“They need to take responsibility for themselves” – Spears on her son’s listening to Federline’s claims

The statement by the ‘Womaniser’ singer continued: “Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves.

“With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too.”

Jayden James and Sean spoke out in interviews in 2022 about their relationship with their mother, explaining their reasons for not attending her wedding to Sam Asghari, which ended in 2024 due to “irreconcilable differences.”

“It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort” – Spears’ son Jayden James on his relationship with his mother

In an ITV interview, her youngest said: “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

Spears continued: “From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

In the memoir, Federline details that Spears drank wine while pregnant and consumed cocaine while she was still breastfeeding.

“I will always love them” – Spears said denying her ex-husband’s claims

On the claims, she said: “I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years.”

“I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same,” the 43-year-old concluded.

An excerpt from Federline’s memoir was published by The New York Times this week.