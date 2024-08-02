Britney biopic in the works helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu

It looks like we’re getting a Britney biopic. The news broke on Thursday (1 August) evening with the ‘Stronger’ singer commenting on it publicly.

Posting on X Britney wrote that she was “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

The news of a biopic was broken first by The Ankler, an entertainment industry newsletter and outlet. The Ankler reported that Universal had secured the rights to Britney’s 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me in an eight-figure deal. Wicked director Jon M. Chu as well as producer Marc Platt are attached. The Ankler also reported that the rights to Britney’s music catalogue are also included in the deal.

The Woman In Me has sold 2.5 million copies in the US alone since it debuted last year. In it, the singer tells her story of the music industry, fame, and her relationships. When it was announced Gallery Books described it as, “A brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” The ‘Toxic’ singer also made mention of her “unconditional love” for the gay community.

Last year Britney vowed to “never return to the music industry” after reports she was working on new music. Since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021, the singer has kept a fairly low profile publicly. The only music released since then was ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Elton John and then ‘Mind Your Business’ with will.i.am.

She has also previously shot down the idea of a biopic. In 2022 when Stranger Things star Mille Bobby Brown voiced enthusiasm for playing Britney one day the singer posted on social media: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”