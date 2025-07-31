Brighton Pride 2025 performance times: here’s the full weekend lineup across all stages
From Mariah Carey, Sugababes and Will Young to Confidence Man and more, here's the official Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 performance schedule
By Dale Fox
Looking for Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 performance times? Here’s your complete guide to who’s playing where and when at Pride on the Park.
Whether you’re wondering what time Mariah Carey will go on stage at Brighton Pride, when Sugababes‘ Brighton Pride peformance will start, or when Fatboy Slim or your favourite queer club DJs will be starting their sets, this is the only running order you need. Make sure you bookmark this page and refer to it across the weekend.
Saturday 2 August
Main Stage
Wondering what time Mariah Carey is on at Brighton Pride 2025? She’s closing Saturday night with a 90-minute headline slot from 20:55 to 22:25 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2025 Saturday peformance times.
- 13:15–13:25 – Party Bag
- 13:30–14:00 – ABSNT MIND
- 14:30–15:20 – Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge
- 15:45–16:15 – Slayyyter
- 16:45–17:35 – Ashnikko
- 18:05–18:55 – Confidence Man
- 19:25–20:15 – Loreen
- 20:55–22:25 – Mariah Carey
False Idols
- 13:00–13:30 – Affy Go Bang
- 14:00–15:00 – Joshua James
- 15:00–15:30 – Pxssy Palace
- 16:00–16:30 – Bimini (DJ)
- 17:00–17:30 – Katy B (Live PA)
- 17:30–19:00 – Horse Meat Disco
- 19:00–19:30 – COBRAH (Live PA)
- 19:30–20:30 – Romy (DJ)
- 20:30–21:00 – Dorian Electra
- 21:00–22:00 – Joshua James
Pleasuredome
- 14:00–15:00 – Chris Brogan
- 15:00–16:00 – Sami Capaldi
- 16:00–17:00 – Party People Society
- 17:00–18:00 – Charlie Powell
- 18:00–19:00 – Oxylion & Danger
- 19:00–20:00 – Russell Small
- 20:00–21:00 – Gok Wan
- 21:00–22:00 – Beefmince
Queer Town
- 14:00–14:30 – Rosie Bergonzi
- 14:45–15:15 – Alan Bonner
- 15:30–16:00 – Frankie Young
- 16:15–16:45 – Aneesa Chaudhry
- 17:00–17:45 – Paul Diello
- 18:00–18:45 – Dryadic
- 19:00–19:45 – Alex Fincher
Legends Cabaret
- 14:00–14:10 – Davina & Cosmic
- 14:10–14:40 – Dawn the DQ
- 14:40–15:10 – Cherry Liquor
- 15:10–15:30 – Sam Solace
- 15:30–15:50 – Rose Garden
- 15:50–16:10 – Portia
- 16:10–16:30 – Martha D’Arthur
- 16:30–16:50 – Drag With No Name
- 16:50–17:10 – Mary O’Kart
- 17:10–17:30 – Snow White Trash
- 17:30–17:50 – Karla Bear
- 17:50–18:10 – Lovinia Belle
- 18:10–18:30 – Sandra
- 18:30–18:50 – Mary Golds
- 18:50–19:10 – Shania Pain
- 19:10–19:30 – Amy LaQueefa
- 19:30–19:50 – Marsha Mallow
- 19:50–20:00 – Davina & Cosmic
- 20:00–21:00 – DJ Trick
Sunday 3 August
Want to know what time Sugababes are on at Brighton Pride 2025? They’ll be closing out the weekend with a headline set on Sunday 3 August from 20:40 to 22:00 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2025 Sunday performance times.
Main Stage
- 13:05–13:20 – Rhys’ Pieces
- 13:20–13:50 – Fred Roberts
- 14:00–14:30 – Lyvia
- 14:40–15:10 – NXDIA
- 15:40–16:30 – Natalie Imbruglia
- 17:00–17:50 – Will Young
- 18:20–19:00 – Andy Bell of Erasure
- 19:20–20:00 – False Idols Ceremony
- 20:40–22:00 – Sugababes
False Idols
- 13:00–14:00 – Sami Capaldi
- 14:00–15:00 – Michelle Manetti B2B Ysanne
- 15:00–16:00 – Jaguar
- 16:00–17:00 – Jodie Harsh
- 17:00–18:00 – Eliza Rose
- 18:00–19:30 – Palms Trax
- 19:30–21:00 – Fatboy Slim
Pleasuredome
- 14:00–15:00 – Jack McNamara
- 15:00–16:00 – Lola B2B Alpha
- 16:00–17:00 – Wildblood & Queenie
- 17:00–18:00 – Lizzie Curious
- 18:00–19:00 – Paul Heron
- 19:00–20:00 – Hifi Sean
- 20:00–21:00 – Jon Byrne
- 21:00–22:00 – Elizy B
Queer Town
- 14:00–14:30 – Billie Gold
- 14:30–15:00 – Kyle Kristofer
- 15:15–15:45 – Jamie Heward
- 16:00–16:45 – Charlie Oh La La
- 16:50–17:20 – Félix Le Freak
- 17:30–19:00 – Queerdos
- 19:00–19:30 – Billie Gold
Party Bag
- 15:00–16:00 – Bonk DJ Set
- 16:00–17:00 – Scaredy Kat DJ Set
- 17:00–18:00 – Aurora DJ Set
- 18:00–18:10 – Dick Day & Ophelia Payne
- 18:10–18:30 – Dave the Bear
- 18:30–18:35 – Tequila Thirst
- 18:35–18:55 – Kyle Kristofer
- 18:55–19:00 – Cherub
- 19:00–19:20 – Sofia Hole
- 19:20–19:40 – Dick Day
- 19:40–20:00 – Tequila Thirst
- 20:00–20:05 – Dick Day & Ophelia Payne