Brighton Pride 2025 performance times: here’s the full weekend lineup across all stages

Looking for Brighton & Hove Pride 2025 performance times? Here’s your complete guide to who’s playing where and when at Pride on the Park.

Whether you’re wondering what time Mariah Carey will go on stage at Brighton Pride, when Sugababes‘ Brighton Pride peformance will start, or when Fatboy Slim or your favourite queer club DJs will be starting their sets, this is the only running order you need. Make sure you bookmark this page and refer to it across the weekend.

What’s more, Team Attitude will be on-site throughout, so keep your eyes on our socials for the most gorgeous updates, interviews and the latest gossip.

Saturday 2 August

Main Stage

Wondering what time Mariah Carey is on at Brighton Pride 2025? She’s closing Saturday night with a 90-minute headline slot from 20:55 to 22:25 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2025 Saturday peformance times.

13:15–13:25 – Party Bag

13:30–14:00 – ABSNT MIND

14:30–15:20 – Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge

15:45–16:15 – Slayyyter

16:45–17:35 – Ashnikko

18:05–18:55 – Confidence Man

19:25–20:15 – Loreen

20:55–22:25 – Mariah Carey

False Idols

13:00–13:30 – Affy Go Bang

14:00–15:00 – Joshua James

15:00–15:30 – Pxssy Palace

16:00–16:30 – Bimini (DJ)

17:00–17:30 – Katy B (Live PA)

17:30–19:00 – Horse Meat Disco

19:00–19:30 – COBRAH (Live PA)

19:30–20:30 – Romy (DJ)

20:30–21:00 – Dorian Electra

21:00–22:00 – Joshua James

Pleasuredome

14:00–15:00 – Chris Brogan

15:00–16:00 – Sami Capaldi

16:00–17:00 – Party People Society

17:00–18:00 – Charlie Powell

18:00–19:00 – Oxylion & Danger

19:00–20:00 – Russell Small

20:00–21:00 – Gok Wan

21:00–22:00 – Beefmince

Queer Town

14:00–14:30 – Rosie Bergonzi

14:45–15:15 – Alan Bonner

15:30–16:00 – Frankie Young

16:15–16:45 – Aneesa Chaudhry

17:00–17:45 – Paul Diello

18:00–18:45 – Dryadic

19:00–19:45 – Alex Fincher

Legends Cabaret

14:00–14:10 – Davina & Cosmic

14:10–14:40 – Dawn the DQ

14:40–15:10 – Cherry Liquor

15:10–15:30 – Sam Solace

15:30–15:50 – Rose Garden

15:50–16:10 – Portia

16:10–16:30 – Martha D’Arthur

16:30–16:50 – Drag With No Name

16:50–17:10 – Mary O’Kart

17:10–17:30 – Snow White Trash

17:30–17:50 – Karla Bear

17:50–18:10 – Lovinia Belle

18:10–18:30 – Sandra

18:30–18:50 – Mary Golds

18:50–19:10 – Shania Pain

19:10–19:30 – Amy LaQueefa

19:30–19:50 – Marsha Mallow

19:50–20:00 – Davina & Cosmic

20:00–21:00 – DJ Trick

Sunday 3 August

Want to know what time Sugababes are on at Brighton Pride 2025? They’ll be closing out the weekend with a headline set on Sunday 3 August from 20:40 to 22:00 on the Main Stage. Here’s the full Brighton Pride 2025 Sunday performance times.

Main Stage

13:05–13:20 – Rhys’ Pieces

13:20–13:50 – Fred Roberts

14:00–14:30 – Lyvia

14:40–15:10 – NXDIA

15:40–16:30 – Natalie Imbruglia

17:00–17:50 – Will Young

18:20–19:00 – Andy Bell of Erasure

19:20–20:00 – False Idols Ceremony

20:40–22:00 – Sugababes

False Idols

13:00–14:00 – Sami Capaldi

14:00–15:00 – Michelle Manetti B2B Ysanne

15:00–16:00 – Jaguar

16:00–17:00 – Jodie Harsh

17:00–18:00 – Eliza Rose

18:00–19:30 – Palms Trax

19:30–21:00 – Fatboy Slim

Pleasuredome

14:00–15:00 – Jack McNamara

15:00–16:00 – Lola B2B Alpha

16:00–17:00 – Wildblood & Queenie

17:00–18:00 – Lizzie Curious

18:00–19:00 – Paul Heron

19:00–20:00 – Hifi Sean

20:00–21:00 – Jon Byrne

21:00–22:00 – Elizy B

Queer Town

14:00–14:30 – Billie Gold

14:30–15:00 – Kyle Kristofer

15:15–15:45 – Jamie Heward

16:00–16:45 – Charlie Oh La La

16:50–17:20 – Félix Le Freak

17:30–19:00 – Queerdos

19:00–19:30 – Billie Gold

Party Bag