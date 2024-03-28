Brighton Pride 2024: Attitude’s 5 picks for Mika’s headline setlist

Brighton Pride 2024 is mere months away, with Girls Aloud and Mika leading the lineup for this year’s FABULOSO in the Park fundraiser held Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, with the full lineup already announced.

In eager anticipation of seeing the lovely Mika take to the stage in Preston Park, team Attitude has picked our five favourite Mika tracks that we’re praying to see this year at Brighton Pride.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 so far (Image: Provided)

Don’t forget – tickets are already on sale for FABULOSO in the Park! Get yours by clicking here.

1. ‘Grace Kelly’

You can’t go wrong with arguably Mika’s most famous track, one that’s guaranteed to get even the most closeted Mika fans among us unashamedly singing along in the sunshine.

2. ‘Big Girl you are Beautiful’

The OG body-positivity track, ‘Big Girls’ is a joyous, fun and fabulous number to get on down to anytime time of the year. You don’t even need to be either big or a girl to enjoy this one – anyone is welcome in the world of Mika.

3. ‘Lollipop’

Showcasing Mika’s superhuman high-pitched vocal prowess, Lollipop appears like a CBeebies show theme song on the surface, but actually carries a message about not giving away your power. Analysis aside, it’s yet another fun and upbeat Mika track to get your dance on to.

4. ‘Popular Song’ ft. Ariana Grande

We’re crediting this song, based on a track of the same name from the musical Wicked, for landing Ariana a part in the movie adaptation of the Broadway and West End favourite. And we’re clicking our heels together three times in the hope that Ms Grande makes a surprise appearance with Mika in Brighton.

5. ‘Lonely Alcoholic’

This soulful, moving number is more smoky cabaret bar than festival mainstage – but still, this is Mika’s best track to have a sway and a sing to while resting between upbeat bangers.