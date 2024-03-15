Brighton Pride 2024: Our 5 picks for Girl’s Aloud’s headline setlist

The headline acts for Brighton Pride 2024 have been announced, with Girls Aloud and Mika leading the stunning lineup for this year’s FABULOSO in the Park fundraiser between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August.

Joining them on the Brighton & Hove Pride FABULOSO main stage will be Billy Porter, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, S Club and Gabrielle, in the two-day event in Brighton’s Preston Park.

Notably, the last time Girls Aloud performed together was all the way back in 2013, on their 10th anniversary tour alongside late bandmate Sarah Harding. The four-piece are set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour this spring.

The lineup for Brighton & Hove Pride 2024 so far (Image: Provided)

To mark their upcoming monumental performance at Brighton Pride 2024, Attitude has listed our 5 top picks for Girl’s Aloud’s Brighton Pride setlist. Here’s hoping our manifesting works.

1. ‘No Good Advice’

This track was released in 2003. That’s 21 years ago. Four years before the first iPhone even came out. Once you’ve let that settle in, we’re sure you’ll agree that ‘No Good Advice’ is one of the gals’ catchiest numbers.

2. ‘Something New’

A staple Girls Aloud hit, ‘Something New’ is a song that even the most casual of fans will shamelessly get on down to.

3. ‘The Promise’

The category is 1960s golden-era girl group realness, and ‘The Promise’ delivers. A perfect number to show off those Girls Aloud dance moves that would make Ben Mitchell green with envy.

4. ‘Long Hot Summer’

We’d love to see the girls bring back one of their campest routines ever: the iconic fanography from their 2005 CD:UK performance. We’re definitely fans of this one. (sorry)

5. ‘Biology’

‘Biology’ has it all: a catchy chorus, memorable dance routines, and a video featuring big hair and bigger dresses. What more could one ask for?

If you want to see Girls Aloud in person, tickets are on sale for FABULOSO in the Park right now by clicking here