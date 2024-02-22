Boy George on accusations of ‘stealing’ Kylie Minogue album artwork: ‘I’m recycling everything’

Boy George has caused a stir on social media after the singer’s new single artwork appears to be a replica of a Kylie Minogue‘s Tension album cover.

After revealing the cover art of new track ‘Religion’, users on X pointed out its similarity between the two covers. Many accused the Culture Club singer of “stealing” Kylie’s work, with some even calling the star “scum”.

Responding to the backlash on X, George wrote: “I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage.” He elaborated in a separate post: “Every time you create a sentence or a piece of art you are recycling.”

‘Religion’ is the follow-up to last month’s ‘Electric Energy‘, featuring Ariana DeBose and Nile Rodgers. The unlikely trio released their new collaboration for the soundtrack to spy caper Argylle.

The soulful new track was released earlier this week, offering introspective lyrics questioning the likes of consumerism and romance.

“Like Bette and Joan, we should have been friends” – Boy George on Madonna

Boy George has been on a typically rebellious spree of late, amid the launch of his much-awaited memoir Karma: My Autobiography.

In the book, George spills the tea on his strained relationship with Madonna.

As George tells it, the pair’s first meeting got off on the wrong foot when Madonna allegedly mistook him for someone else. “She describes me as head to toe in Westwood,” he wrote, noting he was wearing designer Sue Clowes at the time.

He also recounts several instances where Madonna allegedly ignored him in public, including at the opening of New York’s Palladium nightclub. “Madonna arrived with Sean Penn and pretended she didn’t see me,” he wrote.

However, George holds out hope of reconciliation with the global pop sensation. “Like Bette and Joan, we should have been friends,” he wrote in his memoir. “There’s still time.”