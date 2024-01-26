Ariana DeBose, Boy George and Nile Rodgers team up for Argylle soundtrack single Electric Energy

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Culture Club icon Boy George and disco legend Nile Rodgers are your new favourite super group.

The unlikely trio have today unveiled their new collaboration for the soundtrack to spy caper Argylle, named Electric Energy.

The disco-infused single was uploaded to streaming services and YouTube today [Friday 26 January 2024].

The accompanying music video showcases Argylle’s all-star cast including John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara and Sam Rockwell.

Boy George, DeBose and Rodgers are also seen performing up a storm in the clip.

Argylle stars Jurassic World‘s Bryce Dallas Howard, ‘Houdini’ singer Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill as the titular Argylle.

The Argylle official synopsis: ‘From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.’

Argylle hits UK cinemas on 2 February 2024.

The Argylle soundtrack, featuring a score by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe, will be released on 2 February, in conjunction with the film.