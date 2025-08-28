Boots: First-look video of gay Netflix TV show about a teen at military boot camp (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has shared an exclusive first-look video of new show Boots with Attitude.

The clip follows us unveiling Boots star Miles Heizer on our latest cover yesterday (26 August 2025).

The eight-parter, about a gay teen at military boot camp, hits the streamer on 8 October.

In the clip, Miles’s character Cameron is seen in a tense exchange in the bootcamp showers with fellow recruit Slovacek, played by rising star Kieron Moore.

“Why is my name on fire watch?” Slovacek is heard asking Cameron, who has been tasked with running rotas in the camp, in a threatening tone. Meanwhile, a cadet is heard shouting “all right, you dangle dicks!”

“It’s a very attractive group of boys!” – Miles Heizer

In his Attitude interview, Miles reveals all about his hotly-anticipated new role – and his handsome casemates; among them Emmerdale star Max Parker.

Miles Heizer in his Attitude cover shoot (Image: Attitude/Leigh Kelly)

“It’s a very attractive group of boys, I must admit!” the star told Attitude of the cast in our exclusive interview, adding he “struggled with that in the beginning. I felt hideous, briefly!”

He went on: “Part of the humour is portraying the campy absurdity of these boys doing this extremely masculine thing, joining the Marines — ‘We’re gonna go to war!’ — but simultaneously they’re telling you: ‘Put on your blouse! Mount the thing! Take showers together!’ It’s so gay.”

