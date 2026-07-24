Bonnie Tyler’s funeral to be broadcast worldwide following singer’s death

Bonnie Tyler’s funeral will be broadcast around the world on 17 August following the singer’s tragic passing on 8 July 2026.

The ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer died aged 75 following complications from an illness that left her in intensive care earlier this year.

Tyler took her final breath in a hospital in Portugal, where she had been receiving treatment since undergoing emergency intestinal surgery in May.

Where is Bonnie Tyler’s funeral?

Her funeral service for family and invited guests will take place in her home city of Swansea, at St Mary’s Church, on 17 August and will be streamed on her official website.

With fans expected to gather near the venue to show their support for Tyler’s loved ones and mourn the loss of the music legend, screens outside the church will show the broadcast live.

The funeral cortege will later travel through Tyler’s hometown of Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, at around 1:20 pm BST, allowing fans to pay their respects.

Tyler’s family and team said they were “heartbroken” following her passing

Following her passing, her family released a statement honouring the life of a musician who impacted so many people across the globe.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

Tyler is remembered as one of the most defining voices of 1980s pop, with her power ballad ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, written by Jim Steinman, topping the charts in both Britain and the United States.

Remembering Tyler’s legacy

The single earned Tyler a Grammy nomination and remains one of the biggest-selling songs of the decade. Earlier this year, it surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, more than 40 years after its release.

Tyler later released ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ in 1984. Since its release, it has surpassed 604 million streams on Spotify and has become a beloved song within the queer community, frequently performed at drag shows across the globe.

For more details about Tyler’s funeral, information is available via her official website.