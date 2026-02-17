Björn Ulvaeus on ABBA’s gay icon status: ‘I’ve always been very grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus has spoken to the first openly gay MP for Hove and Portslade, Peter Kyle, about his music resonating with the LGBTQ+ community.

Ulvaeus, who was married to band member Agnetha Fältskog and performed alongside Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, rocketing the band to international stardom.

ABBA’s music is beloved by the LGBTQ+ community, from disco classics like ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ to camp hits such as ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Money, Money, Money’.

“None of us really knew why, but we were grateful” – Björn Ulvaeus on ABBA’s gay icon status

Speaking to Ulvaeus on a trip to strengthen the partnership between Sweden and the UK, Kyle, who is also the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade, told him that ABBA’s music has been “integral to the gay community.”

Ulvaeus reflected on his gay icon status, saying it “happened gradually. None of us really knew why, but we were grateful and happy that it did.”

But where did it start? “We’re two heterosexual couples, even married, you know? Very boring,” he quipped.

“I’ve always been very grateful” – Ulvaeus on being loved by the LGBTQ+ community

Despite all members being straight, Ulvaeus added: “I’ve always been very grateful… I mean, we’re Swedes, and we’re open. And extremely liberal from the start.”

On his own connection to ABBA, Kyle, 55, spoke about how he resonated with the band’s lyrics while growing up during Section 28. “I think it’s because the lyrics are quite melancholy, and they speak of challenge, heartbreak, and some of the real challenges in life,” he said.

On the juxtaposition of ABBA’s upbeat sound and reflective lyricism, Kyle added: “I think that was, is, the kind of epitome of what it feels like to be gay quite often.”

ABBA Voyage opened in May 2022

Ulvaeus, now 88, said ABBA’s music holds the essence of Swedish folk music: “Happy and sad at the same time.” He added that the female voices of Fältskog and Lyngstad brought “jubilant” melodies to their songs.

Peter Kyle also highlighted ABBA’s impact on the UK, noting that their virtual concert ABBA Voyage has generated billions in revenue and supported thousands of jobs.