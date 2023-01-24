Big Brother star shares blissful image after thousands unfollow him

Big Brother Australia star, David Graham a.k.a. ‘Farmer Dave,’ has shared a blissful image of himself with his partner after he was unfollowed by thousands of people over his engagement.

Dave appeared on Big Brother Australia seasons six and fourteen. He gained attention after coming out as gay while on season six in 2006.

On 10 January 2023, Farmer Dave, 41, posted images on Instagram of himself and his partner, Shazli, after walking up Mount Gower on Lord Howe Island. Shazli can be seen showing off an engagement ring. Another sees the couple having a tender kiss.

Farmer Dave wrote: “An Australian who went up a mountain and came down with a husband to be.”

Big Brother Australia’s Farmer Dave and his partner Shazli (Image: Instagram/@farmerdavek9m8)

Posting again on Saturday (21 January) he shared another image of himself and Shazli. He accompanied this post with the caption: “It’s a funny thing… I lost a few thousand people from this app when I announced my engagement.. so here is another photo of me in pure bliss with the fella 😂😂. I wonder is it ’cause I’m no longer single or is it ’cause peeps be realising I’m a gay…”

The comments from some of Farmer Dave’s remaining 52.5K followers showed nothing but love and support for the former Big Brother contestant and his engagement.

“You only lost the haters. We still love you no matter what,” wrote one person.

Big Brother Australia’s Farmer Dave and his partner Shazli (Image: Instagram/@farmerdavek9m8)

As reported by Q News Farmer Dave met Shazli, who is from Pakistan, early in 2022 in Sydney.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, he said he’d proposed to Shazli after leaving Big Brother season 14 last year.

“I thought I had hit the jackpot. He was so polite and well-mannered, not to mention good looking. I asked him, ‘Would you join me and journey together through the rest of our lives and marry me?’ He looked at me tearfully and I knew it was a yes!” Farmer Dave said.

The two are now said to be planning their wedding.

Farmer Dave now works as a dog trainer and youth worker in New South Wales. He is also the father to four children through sperm donation.