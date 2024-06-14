Big Boys to return for third series on Channel 4: ‘We’re thrilled to be back’

Big Boys, the hit Channel 4 comedy about the friendship between a gay guy and a straight guy, is getting a third series.

The broadcaster confirmed the news today (Friday June 2024) after show creator and writer Jack Rooke won a BAFTA for Comedy Writer for the show last month.

The hit sitcom debuted in 2022. Show leads Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing appeared on the cover of Attitude to mark the second series of the show back in January.

“It is just dream job!” – Jack Rooke

Responding to the news in a statement, Rooke said: “It’s been 10 years since I actually graduated uni and now yet again I’m returning to my campus with a clapperboard and film crew to recreate the embarrassing endeavours of my youth. It is just a dream job!

Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing on the cover of Attitude ahead of Big Boys series two (Image: Attitude)

“The response to series two has been beautiful and we’re so grateful this show continues to connect with and get discovered by so many weird and wonderful viewers. Big Boys is the closest I’ll ever feel to being in a girl band and we’re all desperate to come back like a pack of rabid dogs and put on a sexy, cringey, big funny show for you all!”

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4 added: “Big Boys is a snowball of a comedy show for us; with series two growing hugely from the already successful and critically lauded series one. It seems to connect with everyone – from the young to the old, from the comedy aficionados to hun-culture huns. We’re thrilled to be back with Jack and the Roughcut team again and excited for people to see what’s next for the show’s motley crew.”

Ash Atalla, Roughcut TV commented: “What a beautiful journey this series continues to be. There aren’t many shows that have made me both laugh and cry in the edit, and we are so proud of this comedy that makes you feel something so visceral.”

“We need to see those kinds of relationships more and more”

Discussing series two with Attitude earlier this year, Pointing said: “It feels very special to me because my life has become way more interesting, more fun, more exciting, and more loving since being part of the LGBTQ family, the social side of that world. I feel really honoured and grateful, and I’m really glad that I get to represent that.”

Llewellyn meanwhile added: “We need to see those kinds of relationships more and more on TV. It’s good that things are changing.”